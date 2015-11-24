TAIPEI Nov 24 Taiwan stocks fell along with other regional markets on Tuesday, weighed by declines in suppliers to Apple Inc such as Largan Precision .

As of 0130 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.6 percent at 8,437.87 points.

The electronics subindex sank 0.7 percent, while the financials subindex was unchanged.

Largan, which makes camera phone lense modules for the latest iPhones, slumped 5 percent. Hon Hai Precision, which assembles iPhones, was off 1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.182 to T$32.596 per U.S. dollar.

(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)