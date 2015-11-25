TAIPEI Nov 25 Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday in line with regional bourses amid investor concerns about the geopolitical risk surrounding Turkey's downing of a Russian fighter jet, with heavyweights trading lower.

The main TAIEX index fell 0.26 percent to 8378.08 at 0213 GMT, after closing at 8,400.14 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.32 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.36 percent.

Hon Hai Precision Industry, the world's biggest electronics component maker, shed 0.4 percent. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's top contract chip maker, was also off 0.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.238 to T$32.508 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)