TAIPEI Dec 2 Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday as investors took profit from gains in the prior session, paced by a slide in financial and electronics shares.

The main TAIEX index fell 0.2 percent to 8,446.33 as of 0342 GMT. It ended up 1.7 percent on Tuesday.

The electronics subindex sank 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.3 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.128 to T$32.704 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)