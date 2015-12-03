TAIPEI Dec 3 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday as investors continued to stay cautious ahead of the FED's rate decision later this month, paced by declines of heavyweights.

As of 1:31 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent, to 8,447.96 points, after closing at 8,457.4 points in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.4 percent.

Among the most actively traded, Cathay Financial, Taiwan's biggest financial holding firm, slipped 1 percent. Largan Precision, a major supplier of camera lenses for Apple's latest iPhones, was off 1.7 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.146 to T$32.757 per U.S. dollar.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday she was "looking forward" to a U.S. interest rate rise that will be seen as a testament to the economy's recovery from recession [ nL1N13R2ZJ].