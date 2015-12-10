TAIPEI Dec 10 Taiwan stocks fell to their lowest in more than two months on Thursday as weakness took hold of regional bourses and on uncertainty ahead of key central bank meetings next week.

Taiwan's central bank is due to make its quarterly rate decision next Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve meets.

Pressure is building on Taiwan to cut rates again with the economy at risk of another quarter of decline in the final month of 2015.

Taiwan's exports slumped far more than expected in November, denting hopes the trade-reliant economy can grow in the last quarter after sinking into recession in July-September.

As of 0206 GMT, the main TAIEX index was lower 0.5 percent at 8,191.12, after closing down 1.4 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex dropped 0.8 percent.

Among actively traded shares, CTBC Financial Holding was down nearly 1 percent, while chipmaker United Microelectronics was off 1.3 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.257 to T$32.790 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)