TAIPEI Dec 23 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday, taking cues from overseas markets amid light holiday trading.

As of 0255 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.8 percent to 8,354.80, after closing up 0.1 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.9 percent.

Among actively traded shares, display maker AU Optronics was up 5.2 percent and rival Innolux was 4 percent higher.

After the market close, Taiwan will issue industrial output data for November. Output in October fell for the sixth straight month from a year earlier.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.312 to T$32.778 per U.S. dollar.