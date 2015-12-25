TAIPEI Dec 25 Taiwan stocks edged up on Friday amid pre-Christmas caution, with heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) little changed.

The main TAIEX index had risen 0.1 percent to 8,330.10 points at 0108 GMT, roughly in line with other regional bourses.

The index ended the previous session at 8,324.36 points.

The electronics subindex stayed flat, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.

TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, was unchanged. Fubon Financial Holdings, the parent of Taiwan's No.2 life insurance company, added 0.1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.222 to T$32.780 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait)