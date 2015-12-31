TAIPEI Dec 31 Taiwan stocks stayed flat on Thursday, the last trading day of 2015, as investors remained cautious before the new year holidays, paced by slides in financial firms.

As of 1:13 GMT, the main TAIEX index was unchanged at 8,282.79, on track to close the year with an 11 percent fall, a reversal from an 8 percent gain in 2014. The index ended down 0.2 percent in the previous session.

During 2015, the index rose as much as 7.6 percent in April to briefly cross the 10,000-mark, only to plummet by 28 percent to its 2015 low around 7,203 in August.

The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent on Thursday, while the financials subindex lost 0.3 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.157 to T$32.893 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)