TAIPEI Jan 8 Taiwan stocks were slightly down on Friday and any gains will likely be limited going into the weekend and ahead of key data and company sales figures due out after the market closes.

As of 0151 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.2 percent at 7,834.99, after closing down 1.7 percent in the previous session at lows not seen in more than four months.

The electronics subindex sank 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.3 percent.

Taiwan's exports in December likely fell for an 11th straight month, according to a Reuters poll. Data is expected to be released later in the day.

Large-caps TSMC and Hon Hai Precision are also expected to report their sales figures for December later in the day. Their sales results are widely watched as the two tech giants are suppliers to Apple Inc.

Shares in Hon Hai were down 0.8 percent, while those in TSMC were off 0.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.22 to T$33.310 per U.S. dollar in early trade. The local dollar is near its weakest levels against the U.S. dollar in over six years. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)