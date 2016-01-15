UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.6 quake hits the Philippines -USGS
April 11 A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the center of Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
TAIPEI Jan 15 Taiwan stocks rose on Friday in line with other regional bourses, but market sentiment remained cautious ahead of polls on Saturday in which the main opposition independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is likely to return to power.
The main TAIEX index was up 0.6 percent at 7,789.85 as of 0135 GMT, after closing 1 percent down at 7,742.88 in the previous session.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's top contract chip maker, soared as much as 4.9 percent to its highest in more than one week, after fourth-quarter net profit came in better than expected.
The electronics subindex rose 1.4 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.2 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.241 to T$33.501 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
WASHINGTON, April 11 The head of the U.S. House of Representatives committee that polices Wall Street plans to unveil a new draft of sweeping legislation by month's end that would give the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law a major facelift.