TAIPEI Jan 19 Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday in cautious trade but losses were limited as regional markets steadied after China's GDP figures came out largely in line with expectations.

As of 0305 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.2 percent to 7,794.87 points, hovering around lows not seen since late August. It closed up 0.6 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.5 percent.

Taiwan is due to publish its export orders for December on Wednesday with the data expected to show a ninth straight month of contraction, setting 2015 up to record the steepest fall since the global financial crisis.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.131 to T$33.687 per U.S. dollar.

