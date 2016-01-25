TAIPEI Jan 25 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday, paced by gains in Apple Inc's suppliers following the U.S. company's shares surged 5 percent on Wall Street on Friday.

The main TAIEX index rose 1.4 percent to 7,863.34 as of 0147 GMT, after closing at 7,756.18 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 1.2 percent, while the financials subindex gained 1.9 percent.

Companies that make components for Apple jumped, with Largan Precision and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) gaining 6 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

Apple is due to report its quarterly results, which will be closely watched for signs of a decline in iPhone sales after soft sales forecasts from some of its suppliers, which could seal a third straight month of declines for the stock.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.168 to T$33.537 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)