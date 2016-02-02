TAIPEI Feb 2 Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday in line with overseas markets and amid wider investor caution in a holiday-shortened trading week.

As of 0129 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.8 percent, to 8,091.14 points, after closing up 0.1 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.9 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.3 percent.

Shares in MediaTek were down 4 percent after the Taiwanese chip design firm guided first quarter revenue lower compared to revenue from the fourth quarter of last year.

Wednesday will be the last trading day for the domestic bourse before the Lunar New Year break. The local stock market will reopen February 15.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.295 to T$33.375 per U.S. dollar.

