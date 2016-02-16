UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Feb 16 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday and headed for their second straight session of gains, with TSMC leading other heavyweights higher even after the world's top contract chipmaker posted a fall in its January sales.
The main TAIEX index was up 0.8 percent at 8,127.90 as of 1:20 GMT, after closing marginally higher in the previous session.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) jumped 0.7 percent after it said on Monday January sales dropped 18.7 percent on year to T$70.86 billion.
The electronics subindex rose 0.7 percent, while the financial subindex gained 1.6 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.352 to T$33.069 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February