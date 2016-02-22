TAIPEI Feb 22 Taiwan stocks fell in cautious
trade on Monday, heading for their first drop in six sessions,
as gains in transport shares were offset by broader selling in
tech and financials.
As of 0242 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.2
percent at 8,308.40, after closing 0.1 percent higher in the
previous session, its fifth straight session of gains.
The electronics subindex sank 0.3 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.2 percent.
EVA Airways Corp and China Airlines, the
island's two international carriers, rose over 6 percent and 1
percent, respectively, on weak crude oil prices.
Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry, which goes
by the trade name Foxconn, were mostly unchanged, as investors
wait to see if Sharp will later this week vote in
favour of the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant's plan
to acquire the ailing Japanese company.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.314 to T$33.247 per
U.S. dollar.
