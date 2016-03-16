March 16 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday, cheered by gains in Apple Inc's suppliers following the iPhone maker's strong rise on Wall Street overnight.

As of 0222 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.7 percent to 8,669.17, with the electronics subindex and financials subindex both up about 0.7 percent. The main index closed at 8,611.18 in the previous session.

Apple suppliers Largan Precision and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) rose 4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Apple shares jumped 2 percent on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised its estimate for the company's first-quarter iPhone unit sales to 56.5 million from 49 million.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.103 to T$32.815 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)