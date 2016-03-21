(Corrects RIC stock code for China Development Financial Holding to 2883.TW not 2888.TW)

TAIPEI, March 21 Taiwan stocks fell on Monday due to profit-taking and weakness in overseas markets, ahead of key exports related data.

The main TAIEX index fell 0.4 percent to 8,772.11 as of 0218 GMT, after closing up 0.9 percent Friday.

The electronics subindex sank 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.1 percent.

The losses were broad-based. Large-cap tech shares TSMC and Foxconn were flat to lower, while China Development Financial was off 1.4 percent.

Taiwan is due to release its export orders data for February after market close. The data, which is seen as a leading indicator of the island's exports and overall global demand, is expected to contract for the 11th month in a row, based on a Reuters poll.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.082 to T$32.438 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)