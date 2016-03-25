BRIEF-Bursa Malaysia posts qtrly profit after tax of 50.2 mln RGT
* Qtrly profit after tax 50.2 million RGT, Qtrly revenue 123.7 million RGT
TAIPEI, March 25 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday on weakness in global markets and continued caution about the weak domestic economy after the island's central bank cut rates.
Taiwan's central bank cut its policy rate for the third straight time on Thursday to prop up its faltering economy but said it expected growth to gradually pick up quarter by quarter.
The main TAIEX index fell 0.4 percent to 8,707.79 as of 0302 GMT, after closing down 0.3 percent in the previous session.
The electronics subindex sank 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex was down 0.2 percent.
Shares in Hon Hai were off 0.6 percent. Japan's Sharp said its annual earnings were likely to fall short of its own guidance due to a slowing China market, a factor that Hon Hai, which goes by the trade name Foxconn, is expected to use to lower its offer for the loss-making Japanese display maker as the two sides continue to hammer out a deal.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.113 to T$32.613 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.
* Global gold demand edges up to 4,309 T in 2016 * Physical gold funds see biggest inflows since 2009 * Jewellery, coin and bar demand down 9 pct * Central banks buy a third less gold By Jan Harvey LONDON, Feb 3 A bounce in investment to a four-year high drove a modest gain in gold demand last year, data from the World Gold Council showed on Friday, even as use of the metal in jewellery slid to its lowest since 2009 and coin and bar buying dipped. Global dema