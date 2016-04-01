TAIPEI, April 1 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, in
line with other regional bourses, weighed down by tech
heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
(TSMC).
As of 0136 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.7
percent at 8,682.61, after ending at 8,744.83 in the previous
session.
The index rose about 4 percent in March, helped partly by
strong foreign buying. Foreign investors bought a net T$160
billion worth of Taiwan stocks in March.
The electronics subindex lost 0.9 percent, while the
financials subindex fell 0.8 percent.
TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock and the world's top
contract chip maker, shed 1.5 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.017 to T$32.265 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)