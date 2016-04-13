TAIPEI, April 13 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday along with other regional bourses, driven by gains in technology heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co .

As of 1:56 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 1.3 percent at 8,640.00, after closing at 8,531.18 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 1.4 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.9 percent.

TSMC, the market's most heavily-weighted stock, jumped 2.2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.009 to T$32.373 per U.S. dollar.

Asian share markets rallied on Wednesday as a revival in risk appetite knocked back the yen and oil ran into only modest profit-taking after reaching a major chart milestone that augured well for further gains ahead. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)