TAIPEI, April 18 Taiwan stocks were lower Monday, weighed by weakness in regional markets, although transport shares rose slightly on falling oil prices. As of 0200 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.5 percent at 8,660.78, after closing up 0.4 percent on Friday. The electronics subindex and the financial subindex were both down 0.4 percent. Shares of CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd bucked the trend slightly and were up just 0.3 percent after the company said on Friday it planned to buy the Malaysian unit of Royal Bank of Scotland for $189.7 million. The tumble in crude futures lifted Taiwan's transport subindex 0.3 percent. EVA Airways Corp shares were up 0.3 percent. Shares in state-backed defence manufacturer Aerospace Industrial Development Corp rose 6 percent after its former chairman, Feng Shih-kuan, was named incoming defence minister on Friday, raising hopes the new government is moving towards its aim of building an indigenous defence industry. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.041 to stand at T$32.389 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)