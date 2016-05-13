TAIPEI May 13 Taiwan stocks extended losses to hit fresh 3-month lows on Friday, tracking declines in some other regional bourses, with heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co trading lower.

As of 0158 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.4 percent, to 8,072.91, hitting its lowest level since mid-February for more than a week.

The electronics subindex fell 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.4 percent.

TSMC, the world's top contract chipmkaker, was off 0.7 percent.

Hon Hai Precision, the world's biggest electronics component maker, however rose 1.4 percent, after its dividend payment announcement offset a fall in first-quarter profit.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.069 to T$32.611 per U.S. dollar.

Asian shares got off on the back foot on Friday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.3 percent in early trade, on track for a weekly loss of 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)