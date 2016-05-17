Reckitt Benckiser in talks to buy Mead Johnson Nutrition - WSJ
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
TAIPEI May 17 Taiwan stocks were flat on Tuesday as early gains on the rise in overseas markets gave way to uncertain outlook for the trade-reliant economy and ahead of the swearing in of new president at the end of this week.
The main TAIEX index was nearly unchanged at 8,065.32 as of 0138 GMT, after closing up 0.2 percent in the previous session. The index has fallen every trading session except two this month, reaching closing lows last week not seen in more than three months.
The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, but the financials subindex was unchanged.
Taiwan's president-elect Tsai Ing-wen, who won a landslide victory in January elections, will be sworn on Friday. Her inauguration speech is being widely watched as China continues to pressure the new government to stick to the principle that Beijing says Taiwan is a part of China.
China is the island's largest trading partner and the concern is if Beijing is not satisfied with Tsai's speech, economic ties will continue to sour.
On Friday, Taiwan is due to issue its latest export orders data, which has already slid for 12 straight months.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.04 to T$32.665 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
LONDON, Feb 2 The Bank of England will probably try on Thursday to avoid adding to speculation about a first interest rate hike in nearly a decade, even as it acknowledges the resilience of Britain's economy since last year's Brexit vote shock.
* Announces the successful placement of approx. 4.5 million ordinary shares in Buwog AG