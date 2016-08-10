TAIPEI Aug 10 Taiwan stocks rose to a more-than-one-year high on Wednesday, with Cathay Financial Holdings leading financial shares higher for a second session.

As of 0429 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 9,184.29 points, its highest intraday level since July 2015.

It closed at 9,155.08 points in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.7 percent.

Cathay, parent of Taiwan's biggest life insurer, was up 0.5 percent, extending gains from Tuesday on its July earnings.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.218 to T$31.237 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sunil Nair)