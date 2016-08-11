TAIPEI Aug 11 Taiwan stocks retreated from a more than one-year high on Thursday, as heavyweight TSMC , the world's biggest contract chipmaker, posted a 5.6 percent fall in July sales from a year earlier.

As of 0312 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 1.3 percent at 9,079.59, pulling back from its highest intraday level since July 2015 in the prior session.

The electronics subindex and the financials subindex both shed more than 1.2 percent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) fell as much as 2.2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed against the U.S. dollar, and was at T$31.210. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)