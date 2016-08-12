TAIPEI Aug 12 Taiwan stocks rose on Friday as market sentiment was bolstered by a rally on Wall Street overnight, with heavyweight Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co leading the gains.

All three major U.S. stock indexes closed at record highs on Thursday for the first time since 1999 as surging oil prices and strong earnings from department stores Macy's and Kohl's buoyed investor sentiment.

As of 0416 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.23 percent to 9,152.56, after closing at 9,131.83 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex fell 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.3 percent.

TSMC, the world's top contract chipmaker, added 0.6 percent.

Hon Hai Precision Industry, the world's biggest electronics component maker, fell as much as 3.6 percent to a three-week intraday low after it said China had approved its deal with Sharp Corp and quarterly earnings fell year-on-year.

The Taiwan dollar weakened to T$31.343 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)