TAIPEI Aug 15 TAIPEI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell slightly on Monday as investors stayed cautious following a recent rally, but some ETF (exchange-traded funds) targeting Chinese stocks surged, tracking gains in the China market.

As of 0203 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent, to 9,139.26 points, after closing at 9,150.39 points in the previous session.

Taiwan's market recently touched a more than one-year high, in part prompted by massive foreign buying.

The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.0 percent.

However, some ETFs targeting China market rallied. Fubon SSE 180 Leveraged 2X Index ETF and Yuanta Daily CSI 300 Bull 2X ETF both jumped around 6 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.032 to T$31.435 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)