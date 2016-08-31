TAIPEI, Aug 31 Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday
in line with overseas markets and as shares in Mega Financial
Holding sank after the company chairman resigned
following investigations into the firm and a U.S. fine for
anti-money laundering violations.
As of 0408 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.2
percent to 9,091.60, after closing mostly flat in the previous
session.
The electronics subindex stayed flat, while the
financials subindex lost 0.5 percent.
Shares in Mega Financial were off 1.1 percent. The Taiwanese
firm said Wednesday chairman Shiu Kuang-si submitted his
resignation. However, the finance ministry, which appoints the
chief of the state-controlled firm, has yet to formally accept
the resignation.
Taiwan is investigating if the company and its banking unit
broke local criminal laws in a case that led to U.S. authorities
fining the group $180 million for anti-money laundering
violations.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.002 to T$31.722 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)