TAIPEI, Sept 12 Taiwan stocks fell to a near two-week low on Monday as declines on Wall Street during the weekend hit market sentiment for a second day, with heavyweights such as TSMC leading the way.

As of 0237 GMT, the main TAIEX index dropped 1 percent, to 8,965.01 points, its lowest level since early September.

It ended at a one-week low in a supplementary session on Saturday.

The electronics subindex fell 1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.7 percent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's top contract chip maker and supplier for Apple Inc, slipped as much as 1.7 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.126 to T$31.678 per U.S. dollar.

Asian shares skid on Monday with investors rattled by rising bond yields and talk that the Federal Reserve might be serious about lifting U.S. interest rates as early as next week. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)