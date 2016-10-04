TAIPEI Oct 4 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday, heading for their second straight session of gains, with banking and technology shares leading the way.

The main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 9,265.31 as of 0312 GMT, after closing 0.7 percent higher in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.4 percent.

However, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co fell 0.1 percent after unit FIH Mobile warned its consolidated net profit would more than halve this year as weaker sales dent business at the Hong Kong-listed company.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.003 to T$31.333 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)