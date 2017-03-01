TAIPEI, March 1 Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday, erasing earlier gains, as U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized his desire to focus on problems at home by boosting the U.S. economy with tax and immigration reforms. Taiwan is a trade-dependent nation and U.S. policies aimed at bringing manufacturing back to the world's biggest economy could leave the island's economy vulnerable, analysts said. Growth in Taiwan's February factory activity dipped to a 4-month low, according to Taiwan PMI data released on Wednesday. The main TAIEX index fell 0.6 percent to 9,691.12 points as of 0254 GMT, after closing down 0.2 percent on Friday. Taiwan stock and financial markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday for a public holiday. The electronics subindex was down 0.8 percent, while the financial subindex fell 0.3 percent. Among actively traded shares, Taishin Financial Holding Co was down 0.8 percent. The Taiwan dollar softened by T$0.038 to T$30.688 to the U.S. dollar, in line with other Asian currencies. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)