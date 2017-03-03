UPDATE 1-Short-sellers lose as Amazon acquires Whole Foods
NEW YORK, June 16 Short-sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc saw an already bad year get worse after the grocer's shares soared on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the company.
TAIPEI, March 3 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, tracking broader Asia, as investors booked profits ahead of the weekend. The main TAIEX index fell 0.3 percent to 9,658.61 points as of 0127 GMT, after closing up 0.2 percent in the previous session. The electronics subindex fell 0.4 percent, while the financial subindex was largely flat. Among actively traded shares, the world's largest contract electronics maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co dropped 0.2 percent. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.123 against the U.S. dollar to T$30.918, as the greenback held steady on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as at its meeting this month. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
NEW YORK, June 16 Short-sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc saw an already bad year get worse after the grocer's shares soared on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the company.
* S&P says Slovenia ratings raised to 'A+/A-1' on improving debt dynamics; Outlook stable
June 16 Fashion retailer J. Crew Group Inc has won the support of more than 50 percent of its term loan holders for a deal to trim its $2 billion debt load and end intellectual property litigation, people familiar with the matter said Friday.