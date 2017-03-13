TAIPEI, March 13 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday tracking overseas markets higher amid mostly broad-based gains. As of 0417 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.6 percent at 9,683.82, after closing down 0.3 percent in the previous session. The index has been consolidating between 9,600 and 9,800 in the past month. The electronics subindex rose as much as 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex gained up to 0.6 percent. Among the big-caps, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co , the world's largest contract chipmaker, climbed as much as 1.4 percent. TSMC's February sales, issued on Friday after the market closed, were ahead nearly 20 percent in February from a year ago, and were up 13.5 percent for the first two months of this year. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd , the world's biggest contract electronics manufacturer, was flat to weaker. Its February sales, issued after market hours, were 3.2 percent ahead when compared with the year-ago period, and were up 2.7 percent for the first two months. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.094 to T$30.942 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)