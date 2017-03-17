TAIPEI, March 17 Taiwan stocks rose on Friday to their highest in nearly two years as retail investors piled in following continued foreign investor buying. The main TAIEX index was up 0.2 percent at 9,854.86, after rising to 9,873.08, its highest since late April 2015. It had closed 1 percent higher in the previous session. Taiwan stocks have added 1.2 percent so far this month, heading for a fourth consecutive month of gains, as foreign investors have been net buyers in March. The key stock index is around levels not seen since early May 2015 to late April 2015, when it rallied above the 10,000 level intraday. The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.3 percent. Among actively traded stocks, financial group CTBC Financial Holding was up 0.8 percent and electronics manufacturer Hon Hai Precision was 0.2 percent higher. Taiwan will release its export orders data for February on Monday, which could show the fastest gain in four years, a Reuters poll showed, stoking confidence in economic recovery for the trade-reliant economy. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.012 to T$30.645 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)