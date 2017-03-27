TAIPEI, March 27 Taiwan stocks edged up on Monday, buoyed by gains in electronics and plastics shares. The main TAIEX index rose 0.1 percent to 9,913.60 points as of 0158 GMT, after closing down 0.3 percent on Friday. Asian stocks were seen to start the week on a cautious note, as U.S. President Donald Trump failed to get healthcare reform passed, raising concerns about the prospects for his plans to use fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth. Taiwan's electronics subindex was up 0.4 percent, while the semiconductor index gained 0.5 percent. The plastics subindex added 0.5 percent. Among actively traded shares, Chipmos , a semiconductor testing and packaging company, rose 3.9 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.151 against the U.S. dollar to T$30.337. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)