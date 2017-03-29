(Corrects headline to "high" not "low") TAIPEI, March 29 Taiwan stocks were down on Wednesday, erasing early gains as the Taiwan dollar hovered near its strongest level in over two years. Asian shares were mixed later in the morning while the dollar and commodities rallied as investors shook off disappointment about U.S. President Donald Trump's failed healthcare bill and focused instead on a positive outlook for global growth. As of 0208 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.1 percent at 9,866.90, after closing flat on Tuesday. The electronics subindex slipped as much as 0.4 percent, the semiconductor index fell up to 0.94 percent, while the financial subindex climbed as much as 0.35 percent. Among actively traded shares, the semiconductor assembly, packaging, and testing company Powertech Tech slid up to 0.6 percent. The Taiwan dollar softened a touch to stand at T$30.185 to the U.S. dollar, versus the 29-month high of T$30.115 hit in the previous session. Analysts say the breach of the T$30.000 psych level may open floodgates to momentum sellers. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)