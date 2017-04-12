TAIPEI, April 12 Taiwan stocks fell along with
other regional bourses on Wednesday as investors favoured
safe-haven assets in response to geopolitical tensions, with
heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
(TSMC) down ahead of quarterly results.
The main TAIEX index fell 0.4 percent to 9,793.12
points as of 0141 GMT, after closing at 9,832.42 points.
The electronics subindex dropped 0.4 percent, while
the financials subindex lost 0.2 percent.
TSMC, the world's top contract chipmaker and an
Apple Inc supplier, fell 0.5 percent.
The company is set to report its first-quarter results on
Thursday. Analysts have been concerned that the local currency's
appreciation against the U.S. dollar could weigh on its
earnings.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.008 to T$30.642 per
U.S. dollar on Wednesday.
