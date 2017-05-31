BRIEF-Standard Alliance Insurance reports FY group pre-tax loss 1.21 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 group net premium income 3.65 billion naira versus 4.57 billion naira year ago
TAIPEI, May 31 Taiwan stocks were flat to weaker on Wednesday on caution with regional markets after a long holiday with losses in big-cap technology stocks countering early buying. The main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent to 10,096.67 as of 0142 GMT, after rising 0.1 percent to an early high of 10,116.13. The index has been testing 17-year highs above the 10,000 mark in recent sessions. It closed down 0.1 percent on Friday. Taiwan's financial markets were shut Monday and Tuesday for a public holiday. The electronics subindex slipped 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.5 percent. Big-capped tech shares TSMC and Hon Hai Precision were down a respective 0.5 percent and 1 percent. However, container shipping firm Evergreen Marine was up 1.4 percent and display maker Innolux was up 0.4 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.016 to T$30.106 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
MOSCOW, June 22 Russia's Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in the near future and to complete its 2017 borrowing programme by the end of June, Gazprom Deputy Chief Executive Andrei Kruglov told reporters on Thursday.
LONDON, June 22 A breakdown in Brexit talks between Brussels and London would be negative for the United Kingdom's credit rating but could be absorbed by other EU countries, S&P Global's sovereign ratings chief Moritz Kraemer said on Thursday.