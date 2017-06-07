TAIPEI, June 7 Reuters plans to drop daily reports on Taiwan stocks and foreign investor activity. They will be replaced with BUZZ items based on significant moves and a monthly table on foreign investor activity. Please send any queries to [Ataipei.Newsroom@Allreleases.Net] Taiwan stocks were mostly flat on Wednesday, erasing early gains on prevailing caution with overseas markets ahead of several major political and economic events later this week. As of 0245 GMT, the main TAIEX index was mostly unchanged at 10,209.52 points, after closing down 0.2 percent in the previous session. The index is around multi-year highs and once it gets above the 10,393 level it will be at intra-day highs not seen in 27 years. With UK elections, a European Central Bank meeting where policymakers may take a less dovish stance, and former FBI director James Comey's Senate testimony all set for Thursday, market participants across the region are wary of taking big positions. The electronics sub-index rose 0.1 percent, while the financials sub-index lost 0.2 percent. Among actively traded shares, chipmaker Macronix was off 0.6 percent, but display maker AU Optronics was ahead 2.5 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.002 to T$30.091 per U.S. dollar (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)