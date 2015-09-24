TAIPEI, Sept 24 Taiwan shares were higher on Thursday led by TSMC announcing its third quarter revenue would be better than expected and on bargain-hunting after sharp losses in the previous session.

But the gains were being eroded ahead of the quarterly policy meeting of Taiwan's central bank board, where rates may be cut for the first time in six years to help bolster slowing economic growth.

As of 0159 GMT, the main TAIEX index had risen 0.2 percent, to 8,207.70 points, after closing down 2.1 percent in the previous session.

TSMC shares were ahead 2 percent after it offered guidance that third quarter revenue would be increased by foreign exchange gains, but TMC said it expected fourth quarter revenue to fall from third quarter levels.

A severe decline in August industrial output hit Taiwan, which posted its sharpest on-year fall in 2.5 years.

Added to a run of weak export-related activity data, the industrial decline pointed to the fourth quarter holiday demand not being as strong as hoped.

Taiwan's rate decision will come after 0800 GMT. A slight majority of economists polled by Reuters expect a cut to the benchmark discount rate.

The electronics subindex rose 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.355 to T$32.895 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Eric Meijer)