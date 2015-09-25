TAIPEI, Sept 25 Taiwan stocks were up slightly on Friday after the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2009 as the island's export-driven economy faces headwinds from a China-led global economic slowdown.

As of 0120 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.3 percent to 8,147.66, after closing at 8,123.1 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex was up 0.25 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.5 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.251 to T$33.009 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)