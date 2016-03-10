Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI, March 10 Taiwan stocks rose along with other regional bourses on Thursday, led by gains in heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).
Asian stocks edged up on Thursday after New Zealand surprised markets with a rate cut, keeping investors primed for more stimulus from the European Central Bank later in the day as global policy makers step up efforts to support their wobbly economies.
As of 0150 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.5 percent, to 8,673.02, after closing at 8,634.11 in the previous session.
TSMC, the world's top contract chipmaker, added 0.3 percent. The company is set to release its latest monthly sales data after market closes on Thursday.
Taiwan's electronics subindex rose 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.3 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.29 to T$32.935 per U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
