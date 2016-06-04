TAIPEI, June 4 Taiwan stocks fell on Saturday, tracking Wall Street lower on weak U.S. job growth data, paced by slides in banks and tech heavyweights.

As of 0243 GMT, the main TAIEX index slipped to 8,582 points, after closing at 8,587.36 points in the previous session.

Taiwan's financial market are open Saturday to make up trading for the Dragon Boat holiday next week.

The electronics subindex sank 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.13 to T$32.475 per U.S. dollar.

U.S. and European shares, the dollar, oil and bond yields all dived on Friday after data showed the slowest pace of U.S. job growth in more than five years, dashing expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in June.