Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI, June 6 Taiwan stocks fell on Monday in cautious trading as investors awaited Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen's address.
Investors will be looking for signals from Yellen's comments later in the day about the U.S. central bank's next rate move after shockingly weak payroll data all but killed off chances for a hike this month.
As of 0345 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent to 8,581.00.
The electronics subindex stayed flat, while the financials subindex was off 0.07 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.114 to T$32.392 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)