TAIPEI, June 8 Taiwan stocks hit a more than two-month high on Wednesday, paced by gains in TSMC after the world's top contract chipmaker announced its dividend and company chairman said he maintains full year 2016 revenue, operating profit growth forecast given at the start of year.

As of 0135 GMT, the main TAIEX index gained as much as 0.9 percent to 8,753.46 points, its highest level since March 31.

TSMC climbed as much as 1.85 percent, extending from a gain of around 1 percent at the opening.

The electronics subindex rose as much as 1.1 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.5 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.119 to T$32.220 per U.S. dollar.