TAIPEI, June 14 Taiwan stocks were little changed on Tuesday amid continued uncertainties in global economies and as Asian shares slipped on mounting worries ahead of a referendum in Britain that could see it exiting the European Union.

Investors were also nervous ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting that begins later in the day.

The main TAIEX index was nearly unchanged at 8,533.77 as of 0149 GMT, after closing nearly 2.1 percent lower in the previous session, the biggest single-day percentage loss since Jan. 4.

The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.2 percent.

Technology stocks were mixed, with electronics component maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd up 0.6 percent and chip test and packaging company ASE down 1.5 percent.

Among actively traded financials, CTBC rose 0.6 percent and Fubon Financial gained 1.3 percent on bargain-hunting.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.036 to T$32.399 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)