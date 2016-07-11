TAIPEI, July 11 Taiwan stocks rose 1.8 percent to a more than three-month high on Monday, along with other regional bourses as market sentiment was bolstered by upbeat U.S. jobs data. As of 0159 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 1.5 percent at 8,770.63, after earlier rising as much as 1.79 percent to its highest since March 31. Electronics shares and financial shares were up 2.1 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. The Taiwan dollar firmed by T$0.074 to T$32.232 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)