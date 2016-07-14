TAIPEI, July 14 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, with tech heavyweight TSMC in focus ahead of its quarterly results later in the day.

As of 0208 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.1 percent at 8,865.35 points, after closing at 8,857.75 points in the previous session.

Taiwan stocks had touched a nearly four-month high earlier this week, tracking gains on Wall Street and other regional bourses.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's top contract chip maker, was trading flat. It is set to announce its latest quarterly earnings after the market closes.

The electronics subindex was little changed, while the financials subindex gained 0.2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.083 to T$32.100 per U.S. dollar, hovering at its highest level since August 2015. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sunil Nair)