TAIPEI, July 27 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday, led by gains in TSMC, Hon Hai Precision and other Apple Inc suppliers after the U.S. company sold more iPhones than expected in the third quarter.

About 10 minutes into trading, the main TAIEX index rose 0.3 percent, to 9,055.34, after closing at 9,024.79 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.6 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.

Apple's suppliers traded higher. Among them, contract chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) gained 1.2 percent. Hon Hai rose 0.7 percent and Largan Precision climbed 1.6 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.054 to T$32.160 per U.S. dollar.

(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)