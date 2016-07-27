Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI, July 27 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday, led by gains in TSMC, Hon Hai Precision and other Apple Inc suppliers after the U.S. company sold more iPhones than expected in the third quarter.
About 10 minutes into trading, the main TAIEX index rose 0.3 percent, to 9,055.34, after closing at 9,024.79 in the previous session.
The electronics subindex rose 0.6 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.
Apple's suppliers traded higher. Among them, contract chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) gained 1.2 percent. Hon Hai rose 0.7 percent and Largan Precision climbed 1.6 percent.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.054 to T$32.160 per U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)