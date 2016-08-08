TAIPEI Aug 8 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday, tracking global markets after a strong jobs report in the United States.

As of 0341 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.2 percent, to 9,113.35 points. It closed at 9,092.12 points in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.9 percent.

Cathay, parent of Taiwan's biggest life insurer, jumped nearly 2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.035 to T$31.535 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)